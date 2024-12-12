Shaheen, Rizwan shine as Babar slips in ICC T20I rankings

LAHORE - Pakistan’s cricket stars experienced contrasting fortunes in the latest ICC Men’s T20I rankings. Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi climbed higher on the charts, while Babar Azam faced a setback. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan moved up two places to secure the sixth spot with 713 rating points. His impactful 74-run knock in the first T20I against South Africa played a key role in his ascent. In contrast, skipper Babar Azam dropped from fifth to seventh, with his points tally slipping to 710 after being dismissed for a duck in the same match. Currently, no other Pakistan batter is featured in the T20I Top 50 rankings. At the top, Australia’s Travis Head leads with 855 points, followed by England’s Phil Salt (829 points) and India’s Tilak Varma (806 points). In bowling, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi surged six spots to claim the 20th position after a remarkable three-wicket haul in the first T20I, which also marked his 100th T20I wicket. Conversely, pacer Haris Rauf slid three places to 23rd, while all-rounder Imad Wasim fell to 40th.England’s Adil Rashid remains the number one T20I bowler with 701 points, followed by Sri Lanka’s WaninduHasaranga (696 points) and Australia’s Adam Zampa (694 points). In the ICC ODI rankings, Pakistan’s top-order batters Fakhar Zaman (16th), Imam-ul-Haq (18th), and Mohammad Rizwan (24th) retained their positions.

However, Saim Ayub dropped to 79th with 470 points.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Shadab Khan slid to 99th, while Hasan Ali moved to 100th. Haris Rauf maintained his position at 15th with 605 points. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan leads the ODI bowlers with 687 points, with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi in second (675 points) and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj third (674 points).

In the ICC Test rankings, Saud Shakeel remains Pakistan’s highest-ranked batter at ninth place with 724 points. Babar Azam climbed to 18th, followed by Salman Agha (19th) and Mohammad Rizwan (20th). England’s Harry Brook has dethroned Joe Root as the top Test batter, boasting 898 points to Root’s 897.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali re-entered the Test bowling Top 10, moving to 10th with 759 points. However, Shaheen Afridi dropped two places to 18th, while Sajid Khan and Naseem Shah are ranked 38th and 39th, respectively.India’s Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling rankings with 890 points, followed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (856 points) and Australia’s pace duo, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.