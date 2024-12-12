Thursday, December 12, 2024
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Fast bowler Shahid Aziz took four wickets while skipper Imam-ul-Haq and Hasan Nawaz hit solid forties to lead Nurpur Lions to an eight-wicket win over Lake City Panthers at Pindi Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a 124-run target, Nurpur Lions crossed the line in 14.3 overs losing two wickets after they were set up by Shahid’s potent 4-20 which restricted Lake City Panthers to 123 all out in 19.2 overs.Imam and Hasan set up the win with a confident 79-run opening stand in 9.1 overs. Hasan hit three sixes and four boundaries in 31-ball 44 while Imam’s 38-ball 45 included five boundaries. Shahzaib Khan chipped in with a 17-ball 28 not out, cracking two sixes and a four. With the win, Nurpur Lions opened their account in the five-team competition after losing their first two games. Sent into bat, Panthers lost opener Sharjeel Khan for five before Umar Siddiq, who scored a 28-ball 26, added 45 for the second wicket with Haider Ali (26). Shahid, Khushdil Shah (2-26) and Musa Khan (2-32) triggered a middle-order collapse which saw Lake City Panthers slumping from 62-1 to 99-6. Danish Aziz then rescued Panthers to a respectable total with a solid 27-ball 34.

Our Staff Reporter

