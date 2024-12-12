Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SIFC convenes Executive Committee meeting to review progress on various projects

SIFC convenes Executive Committee meeting to review progress on various projects
Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened the 11th meeting of its Executive Committee on Wednesday to review progress on various aspects and projects under key sectors of SIFC. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and attended by concerned federal ministers, federal secretaries, provincial chief secretaries and high-level government officials.  The ministries presented progress on various projects, being steered through the forum of SIFC, and gave comprehensive plans to fast track various matters.

The Committee developed consensus on major sectoral aspects and directions were given to expedite the matters through policy level initiatives and stakeholders consultation. The Committee reviewed the progress of consultancy support to ministries and departments through global consultants, effort being steered from the platform of SIFC. The Committee gave directions to fast track the ongoing consultant support and provide a comprehensive pipeline of investable projects to realize the sovereign commitments made by friendly countries.

UN special rapporteur calls for halt to direct arms sales to Israel, review of its UN credentials

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024