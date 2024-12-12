Silent Architects

The Pakistani diaspora, comprising over 9 million individuals dispersed across the globe, represents an invaluable asset of financial capital, entrepreneurial acumen, and cultural diplomacy. As Pakistan grapples with persistent economic turbulence, the diaspora’s role in ameliorating the nation’s fiscal woes has never been more pivotal. Their multifaceted contributions—through remittances, investments, and the transfer of skills and intellectual capital—offer a transformative opportunity to steer Pakistan toward long-term, sustainable development. However, to fully capitalise on this potential, Pakistan must enact a paradigmatic shift in its policy framework, placing greater emphasis on trust-building, innovation, and inclusivity.

Remittances from the diaspora serve as the lifeblood of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. In the fiscal year 2023–24, remittance inflows reached a staggering $30.25 billion, marking a robust 10.7% annual growth. Projections for the upcoming fiscal year indicate that this figure will surpass $33 billion. Every year, about 850,000 Pakistanis move abroad, mainly to Gulf countries. This migration plays a big role in increasing remittances. In 2023–24, Saudi Arabia and the UAE together sent over 40% of these funds, amounting to $12.95 billion.To amplify the impact of remittances, the government could introduce fiscal incentives to channel remittances into developmental initiatives, particularly during macroeconomic downturns. For instance, offering tax benefits for diaspora investments in infrastructure or public welfare can increase the positive impact of remittances and strengthen the economy.

The investment patterns of the Pakistani diaspora reflect its economic influence on areas like real estate, stocks, and government-backed financial instruments. Real estate has emerged as a favoured sector, attracting around $3 billion annually, thanks to its stability and attractive returns. The advent of the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) in 2020 has marked a game-changing initiative, facilitating diaspora investment in Pakistan’s financial markets. By October 2024, RDAs had accumulated a total of $8.95 billion in deposits, with $753 million allocated towards government-issued New Pakistan Certificates and the burgeoning stock market.

Moreover, entrepreneurial endeavours backed by expatriates have played a transformative role in fostering innovation. Startups such as Careem and Airlift, both spearheaded by overseas Pakistanis, have revolutionised Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, creating thousands of jobs while enhancing technological infrastructure. However, the bureaucratic red tape and inconsistent policies that often plague the investment environment pose significant barriers. By streamlining administrative procedures, offering policy stability, and providing targeted incentives, the government could unlock even greater potential.

Beyond financial contributions, the diaspora’s role as informal ambassadors of trade is invaluable. Overseas Pakistanis have introduced local products—ranging from textiles to handicrafts—into international markets, effectively promoting Pakistan’s exports. Their advocacy has also had a remarkable impact on Pakistan’s tourism sector, thereby augmenting the country’s soft power. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offer a formalised pathway for integrating diaspora-driven trade initiatives into Pakistan’s economic blueprint. Through strategic incentives for participation in these zones, the government could channel diaspora investments into high-value, export-orientated industries.

The intellectual capital of the diaspora remains one of Pakistan’s most untapped resources. Overseas Pakistanis, especially those in fields such as healthcare, engineering, and technology, possess the expertise and innovative mindset needed to elevate Pakistan’s industries. Collaborative research initiatives, joint ventures, and virtual education platforms offer promising avenues for bridging the skill gap that exists within Pakistan’s domestic workforce. Policies designed to foster skill transfer—such as incentives for collaborative R&D and vocational training programs—can catalyse significant improvements in productivity. Additionally, encouraging the return of skilled professionals who could contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s technological and industrial advancement could really help.

Despite the immense contributions of the diaspora, several impediments hinder their full potential. Inefficiencies in policy execution, coupled with pervasive corruption and a lack of transparency, often discourage investments. Moreover, the absence of structured vocational training programs for immigrants limits their earning potential and restricts the effectiveness of remittances.

Addressing these issues necessitates a comprehensive approach, including expanding the scope of RDAs to encompass a wider range of financial products, reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies, and incentivising diaspora participation in SEZs. Fostering greater trust between Pakistan’s government and its diaspora is also crucial. Initiatives aimed at increasing transparency, accountability, and creating a more conducive environment for business would encourage sustained engagement. By transforming the diaspora’s contributions from reactive responses to proactive drivers of long-term development, Pakistan could achieve a more self-reliant and prosperous future.

The Pakistani diaspora is a vast reservoir of untapped potential—one that can propel Pakistan towards a more resilient and prosperous future. Through remittances, investments, trade facilitation, and skill transfers, overseas Pakistanis provide crucial support to the nation’s economy. However, unlocking this potential requires a concerted effort to reform policies, streamline processes, and build trust. By effectively channelling the diaspora’s contributions into the country’s development, Pakistan can lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth and independence.

Ryma Uzair

The writer is a student of laws at LUMS.