Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies

Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies
NEWS WIRE
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National, Top Stories

LAHORE  - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suggested formulating a comprehensive policy to regulate market timings and wedding ceremonies.

Justice Shahid Karim gave this suggestion while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control the smog.

During the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq presented a detailed report on the government’s initiatives to combat smog, which were commended by the court.

The court remarked that the collaborative efforts of the government and judiciary have contributed to the current pleasant weather. However, it warned against reopening markets without careful planning, as it could reverse environmental progress. “The government should carefully consider and formulate an integrated policy regarding market timings that ensures positive societal changes,”  the court added. The court observed that sudden restrictions cause public inconvenience, stressing the importance of preserving trees, highlighting their environmental benefits.

President Zardari calls for increased Chinese investment in Pakistan’s economy

The court also inquired about reports of tree cutting at an electric bus depot in Green Town.  To which, Advocate General Khalid Ishaq assured the court that a detailed report would be submitted in the next hearing.

In response, the court suggested the transplantation of trees if necessary and adjourned the further  hearing of the case till  December 13.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024