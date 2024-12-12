Pakistan is among the few developing nations that explicitly recognise social security as a fundamental right in their Constitution. Article 38 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan clearly mandates that the state must ensure social security, housing, clothing, food, healthcare, and education for all citizens, irrespective of caste, race, creed, or gender.

Social protection is essential for fostering a robust, equitable, and prosperous society. It serves as a critical safety net against poverty, unemployment, illness, and other vulnerabilities, while promoting inclusivity and sustainable development. Such measures enhance social cohesion, reduce inequality, and empower individuals to escape the cycle of poverty. Furthermore, social protection stabilises economies, strengthens resilience, and promotes equity, laying the foundation for a brighter future centred on poverty reduction and societal inclusivity.

Pakistan, however, faces significant economic and human development challenges, including high inflation, escalating electricity and gas prices, severe climate disruptions, and inadequate public funding for development and climate adaptation. These issues stifle economic growth, innovation, and investment opportunities. Children from low-income families are often forced to choose between education and employment, resulting in widespread illiteracy and limited future prospects. Compounding these challenges are the structural adjustment programmes implemented by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). While aimed at stabilising the economy through deficit reduction, these measures often lead to increased consumption taxes, reduced public spending on social services and development projects, and the gradual elimination of subsidies. Such policies exacerbate economic hardships, raise the cost of living, and worsen living standards for impoverished populations.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report notes that despite resilience in 2023, driven by strong labour markets and easing inflation, conflicts and climate-related shocks continue to impede sustainable development. The report underscores the need for increased investment and comprehensive social protection to mitigate the impacts of elevated borrowing costs, tightened credit conditions, and other economic challenges on vulnerable populations.

According to the Human Development Report 2023-24, titled Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World, Pakistan ranks among the low human development nations. In 2022, its Human Development Index (HDI) value was 0.54, placing it 161st out of 192 countries. By 2023, Pakistan had slipped to 164th due to ongoing social, economic, and political pressures, including the devastating effects of the 2022 floods. The report highlights a growing disparity between wealthy and poorer nations, reversing a two-decade trend of narrowing inequalities. This “gridlock” hampers human development, exacerbates global polarisation, and undermines trust in collective efforts to tackle challenges such as climate change, digitalisation, poverty, and inequality.

Globally, Switzerland leads the HDI rankings, followed by Norway and Iceland. In South Asia, Pakistan ranks below its regional counterparts: India (134th), Sri Lanka (78th), Bangladesh (129th), Maldives (87th), Nepal (146th), and Bhutan (125th). Afghanistan lags behind at 182nd. The report also provides annual average HDI trends from 1990 to 2022. For Pakistan, life expectancy at birth is 66.4 years, expected years of schooling stand at 7.9, and gross national income per capita is $5,374, based on 2017 provisional figures.

Social safety programmes play a vital role in alleviating poverty and supporting vulnerable populations. Pakistan’s poverty alleviation strategy includes several key initiatives pursued by the federal government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with sincere commitment to addressing the economic challenges faced by the less privileged. Major programmes include the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, along with non-budgetary mechanisms such as Zakat, the Employees’ Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), and the Workers Welfare Fund. These efforts, while significant, require further strengthening and expansion to ensure comprehensive social protection and equity for all.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com