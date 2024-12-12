Thursday, December 12, 2024
Soldier martyred, seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

December 12, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Security Forces killed seven Khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District while a soldier embraced Shahadat during the intense fire exchange.

According to news release of Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), “An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of four Khwarij were sent to hell”. In another encounter that took place in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District, own troops successfully neutralized three more khwarij. “However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Lance Naik Muhammad Amin (age: 34 years, resident of District Faisalabad), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” it further said.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

