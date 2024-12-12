Tarar claims govt has solid proof of PTI leaders’ involvement in May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for propagating a fake narrative regarding what he called “an onslaught on Islamabad” on November 26. The minister, reacting to the remarks of PTI leader Barrister Gohar, said the “Tehreek-e-Inteshar” was propagating fake narrative regarding firing on the protesters by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

He asked the PTI to bring forth the evidence if any incident of direct firing, that took place on the night of 26 November. He said the PTI was looking for face-saving after their leaders and workers abandoned the protest.

The minister called them “miscreants” who had invaded Islamabad on November 26 and were armed with sling shots, shells and firearms.

“Who will compensate the lives of the personnel of Ranger and Police who were martyred on that day,” the minister questioned while vowing that the action would be taken against the culprits.

The minister lashed out at the PTI for “violent protests and politics”, asking the party to respond to the questions people were asking. He said the government had solid proof of the involvement of the entire PTI leadership in May 9 incident. Tarar asked how the perpetrators of May 9 could ask for an end to discussion on the tragedy.