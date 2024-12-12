Tarar denies meeting between PM Shehbaz and PTI’s Asad Qaiser

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has categorically dismissed reports of a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser, asserting that no formal discussions have taken place between the government and the former ruling party.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath on Wednesday, Tarar clarified that the prime minister did not meet with Qaiser or National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at Sadiq's residence. “No such meeting occurred,” he stated, addressing speculation about possible backchannel talks to defuse political tensions following PTI’s recent civil disobedience threat.

Earlier in the day, an "icebreaker" meeting reportedly took place at the Speaker House in Islamabad between National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza. This meeting, which followed a telephonic conversation between Sadiq and Qaiser, was seen by insiders as a step towards bringing the embattled PTI and the government to the negotiating table.

Despite these developments, Tarar emphasized that any exchanges so far have been informal. He stressed that the government has not officially opened communication channels or initiated negotiation committees with the PTI. The minister further stated that for any dialogue to occur, the PTI must first apologise and express remorse for the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

“They’re creating false narratives to damage the state’s reputation. How can anyone trust the PTI or their guarantees?” Tarar questioned, referring to the party’s recent political stances and actions. He also criticized the PTI for allegedly using provincial resources to challenge the federal government.

Tarar’s remarks follow the PTI’s announcement of a "do-or-die" march launched on November 24, during which the party was restricted from assembling at Islamabad’s D-Chowk. According to Tarar, evidence of the PTI’s actions during that period is available to the government.

The minister concluded by accusing the PTI of backtracking on previous commitments, particularly during discussions on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and reiterated that the government remains wary of the PTI’s credibility.