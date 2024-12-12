Thousands gather in Georgia's capital to protest decision to suspend EU accession talks

Thousands of people gathered in Georgia’s capital Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union until 2028.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament building, demanding the release of those detained during the first week of the protests, which have been ongoing for 14 days.

Many blocked traffic on Shota Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi while waving Georgian and EU flags and carrying anti-government banners.

Some protesters declared that they did not recognize the results of parliamentary elections held on Oct. 26 and called on the government to hold new elections.

Some public sector employees also joined the protests, participating in marches through the capital.

​​​​Protests erupted in Georgia after the European Parliament called for new parliamentary elections following the Oct. 26 polls.

Opposition groups and pro-EU protesters took to the streets, resulting in widespread demonstrations.

On Nov. 28, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that in response to European political interference and alleged extortion with EU funds, Georgia would suspend its EU membership negotiations until 2028, although it would continue working toward EU membership by 2030.

The decision sparked outrage, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Tbilisi.