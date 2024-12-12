Three car-riders killed, two injured in Faisalabad gun attack

FAISALABAD - Three persons were shot dead and two others were injured over enmity in the limits of Thikriwala police station on Wednesday. According to police sources, five persons were traveling by a car near Chak No 275-JB, Pancerah Adda on Jhang Road when armed persons from their rival group including Zahid Gujjar opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, three persons identified as Shahzad, Shahbaz and Ashir died on the spot while two others Shafique and Farooq suffered bullet injuries. The dead bodies were shifted to the mortuary for autopsy while the injured were rushed to hospital. Police have collected forensic evidence from the crime site and started legal action.

CPO directs for crackdown against criminals, drug dealers

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the police officers to launch a crackdown against the criminals and drug dealers to reduce crime ratio at maximum extent.

Addressing a high-level crime meeting at Police Lines Complex, he stressed the need of complying with the IG Punjab’s directives in letter and spirit and said that the police should tighten the noose around criminals, drug dealers, drug traffickers and cattle lifters in addition to ensuring immediate action against women harassment.

He directed the police officers to enhance patrolling and ensure foolproof security by maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward negligence.

He highlighted the importance of providing immediate relief and protection to the public and urged the police officers to make their stations exemplary and resolve pending cases on merit.

He announced that rewards would be given to hardworking officers, whereas the negligent elements would face strict departmental action. The CPO also directed for registration of cases as per legal protocols and said that necessary steps should be taken to expedite the arrest of A-category proclaimed offenders by improving checkpoints and patrolling system.

He said that close liaison between the police and general public was imperative to arrest crime ratio. Hence, the police officers should personally address the complaints of visitors at police stations and maintain direct communication with the SPs for immediate resolutions.

He assured that senior officers would visit crime scenes to ensure thorough investigations as it was the top priority of the police to maintain law and order.

SSP Investigation, Town SPs, SDPOs, CIA officials and SHOs were also present in the meeting.