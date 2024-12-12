Three impersonators caught during MDCAT exam in Sindh

SUKKUR - Sukkur IBA Testing Services (STS) reported three cases of impersonation during the MDCAT 2024 (Retake) exam, leading to FIRs being lodged with the police. According to a release issued here on Tuesday, two suspects were apprehended at Karachi center following complaints by Dr Sharjeel Afridi, while another was caught in Jamshoro center based on a complaint by Dr Asim Samejo. Officials revealed that the individuals were attempting to sit the test on behalf of other candidates. Police have registered the FIRs and initiated further investigations into the matter.