Tim Nielsen removed as Pakistan’s assistant coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to renew Tim Nielsen’s contract as assistant coach, removing him from his role ahead of the Test series against South Africa, set to begin on December 26.

Nielsen, who joined the team as a high-performance red-ball coach in August, had his short-term contract expire after Pakistan’s recent tour of Australia, which was led by Test head coach Jason Gillespie.

Despite Nielsen’s optimism for an extension and confidence in the progress achieved under his guidance, the PCB informed him that his services were no longer required.

This decision has reportedly left Gillespie, who was not consulted about Nielsen’s departure, re-evaluating his own position with the team. Gillespie, who has faced limited communication with the board and was removed from the Test selection panel in October, expressed disappointment over the decision.

Nielsen had built a strong rapport with the players, which Gillespie viewed as an asset to the team. Both coaches speculate that Nielsen’s non-resident status may have influenced the PCB’s decision. Despite this, Nielsen had confirmed his availability for upcoming tours to South Africa and the West Indies.

The PCB has yet to announce Nielsen’s replacement but appears to be leaning toward local coaching staff, as seen in recent decisions, including the resignation of Gary Kirsten in October. Kirsten had cited similar challenges regarding his time spent outside of Pakistan.