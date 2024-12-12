Tolerance, respect vital for interfaith harmony: Kundi

Peshawar - A high-level conference on interfaith harmony, jointly chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, was held at Governor House on Wednesday.

Besides others, the conference was attended by representatives of the All Pakistan Hindu Rights Community, Bahi and Kalash communities, Wafaqul Madaras, Khateeb Mohabat Khan mosque, and members of various schools of thought, along with political and social personalities in large numbers.

The conference was addressed by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and representatives of different schools of thought. In his keynote address, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that tolerance, respect, love, and warmth are essential for mutual coexistence, peace, and interfaith harmony in society.

Congratulating the Ministry of Religious Affairs for organizing the successful conference, the Governor stated that the presence of leadership and representatives from all schools of thought strongly reflected their mutual affection, which he noted as the province’s beauty. He added that the conference symbolized unity for the establishment of peace and the development of Pakistan, stressing that mutual brotherhood, coexistence, and strong social connections ensure collective success.

Governor Kundi also highlighted that Pakistan exemplifies interfaith harmony, and it is the collective responsibility to prevent the emergence of hatred and intolerance in society. Expressing deep concern over terrorism, he stressed the province’s struggle against terrorism and called on religious scholars to unite in thwarting terrorist agendas.

He noted the significant loss of lives during the Kurram conflict and urged everyone to play a constructive role in ensuring the province’s peace and stability. The Governor pointed out that the progress and development of all sectors, including tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are tied to lasting peace. He concluded by stating that Pakistan’s honor and dignity must be protected as a prime duty.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain affirmed that people of all schools of thought and minorities enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan. He emphasized the significant contributions of minorities to the country’s development and prosperity and expressed hope for continued dedication to achieving economic success. The Minister stressed that promoting interfaith harmony is crucial for lasting peace and mutual coexistence.

Later, religious leaders deliberated on various aspects of interfaith harmony and presented proposals.

PPP always made efforts for youth’s rights: KP Governor

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always made efforts to protect the rights of the youth and promote the welfare of students.

He emphasized the message of peace, unity, and development, and highlighted the role of youth.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Peace Festival organized by the People’s Students Federation (PSF), the student wing of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at Islamia College University. Member of the KP Assembly Arbab Zarak Khan and PPP office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Highlighting the contributions of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in the education sector, the Governor said that education is the foundation of the nation’s development.

Faisal Karim Kundi shared that he himself had begun his political struggle from the platform of the People’s Students Federation. He urged the students to focus on their education, as they would eventually take on the leadership of the country.

He stated that the doors of the Governor’s House are open to the student wings and subsidiaries of all political parties, noting that problems are solved through negotiations with the management of educational institutes. He emphasized that the process of organizing such positive activities should continue.

The Governor also stressed the importance of student unions, calling them an effective platform for the political training of young leaders and the resolution of their problems.

He said that, in addition to promoting democratic norms, student unions also play a crucial role in creating societal awareness.

The Governor congratulated the PSF-affiliated students for organizing a successful festival. He also visited various stalls at the festival.

Provincial President of PSF, Rashid Afridi, President of PSF Islamia College, Hifzan Ullah Khan, and others also spoke on the occasion.