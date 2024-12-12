Toxic liqour kills six in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio has taken strict action on the deaths of 6 people due to consumption of local made raw alcohol on Monday. According to the details, 6 people died due to consumption of raw alcohol in the limits of Panhal Khan Chandio police station of Benazirabad district. The DIG took strict notice and issued orders to the SSP of the concerned district for early inquiry into the incidence taking notice of which, SSP Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio has filed an FIR against SHO Panhal Khan Chandio Javed Iqbal Rajput and main accused persons Dilbar Khoso and Inayat Khoso. The killed persons were identified as Balisher Brohi, Intizar Ali Jokhio, Mushtaq Jokhio, Mor Khoso, Abdul Salam Chandio and Ansar Ali Khoso.

On the other hand, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad took notice regarding the deaths of six people due to drinking raw alcoho in the limits of Panhal Khan Chandio police station. After preliminary investigation SSP Shaheed Benazirabad registered an FIR against the accused selling alcohol, including the SHO of the concerned police station. SSP noticed that the deaths were occurred due to buying and selling of raw liquor and ice within the limits of police station.

Meanwhile, Ghotki police on Wednesday seized a large cache of heavy weapons from a pickup truck coming from Punjab at the Camoo-Shaheed Chowki checkpoint. On the instructions from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Samiullah Soomro, police searched a pickup truck coming from Punjab, which appeared to be transporting hidden weapons in dowry goods, was stopped at the Sindh-Punjab border, and two associates of Khushab and Chiniot were arrested. SSP Dr Soomro commended the efforts of the police team, awarding certificates of appreciation to 21 policemen from Ghotki district.

“This successful operation demonstrates the vigilance and dedication of the Sindh Police, particularly in monitoring the Camoo-Shaheed border area,” SSP Soomro said.