Tribal elders demand release of Ali Wazir

Wana - Prominent elders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe have demanded the release of former MNA and PTM leader Ali Wazir and called for an end to the punishment inflicted on him for crimes he did not commit.

These remarks were made by prominent tribal elders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, including Malik Janbaz Khan, Malik Sanaullah, Malik Saleh Muhammad, Malik Taji Khan, Malik Naseeb Khan, Malik Maizar Khan, Malik Khan Bahadur, and others, during a news conference at the District Press Club in Wana.

They claimed that the government has adopted the practice of punishing former MNA Ali Wazir for crimes he did not commit and has trapped him in fake FIRs. They added that whenever Ali Wazir is granted relief by one court, he is re-arrested under another FIR or under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law. The elders urged the government to refrain from using such illegal tactics, as these are detrimental to the country’s integrity. They highlighted that Ali Wazir played a significant role during the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan. However, the current government has continued to ignore Ali Wazir’s sacrifices. They further alleged that the current government and influential circles have subjected Ali Wazir to harassment by dragging him into courts across all four provinces, causing hardships, which they deemed unacceptable.

They also criticized the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), which is in power in Sindh and Balochistan, for failing to fulfil its promises. The elders warned that if Ali Wazir was not released soon, the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe would launch protest demonstrations against the government.