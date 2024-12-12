Thursday, December 12, 2024
UK, UAE envoys meet Ishaq Dar

STAFF REPORT
December 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, yesterday called on Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar separately to discuss key issues of bilateral and regional importance. During her meeting with Senator Dar, UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott emphasized the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, and development. They also exchanged views on pressing regional developments, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts to promote peace and stability. In a separate meeting, UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi highlighted the close and long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the UAE. The two leaders explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in trade, economic development, and mutual investments. A key focus of the discussion was addressing visa-related challenges faced by Pakistani nationals seeking to travel to the UAE. Ambassador Al Zaabi informed Senator Dar of measures being implemented to streamline visa processing, including the augmentation of human resources to reduce delays and improve efficiency.

STAFF REPORT

