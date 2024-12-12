Wildfire in Malibu destroys homes, sends thousands fleeing

MALIBU, UNITED STATES - A ferocious fire tore through Malibu on Tuesday, destroying at least seven homes in one of California’s most desirable areas, and forcing thousands to evacuate. Multimillion-dollar properties, some owned by Hollywood celebrities, were in the path of the blaze, which exploded late Monday, fanned by powerful winds and tinder-dry brush. Firefighters were unable to get a foothold in the steep canyons that surround the tony enclave near Los Angeles, where towering flames were devouring hillsides, blanketing the air in choking smoke. “We were completely surrounded,” resident Alec Gellis told broadcaster KTLA. “It was like 11 pm. We hear people screaming. I walk outside -- the sky is bright red. “Within 45 minutes, it’s coming down the hillside and then within an hour after that, we’re fully surrounded, houses burning down on one side. Ridge is burning on the other side, mountains all around us.