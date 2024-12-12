Thursday, December 12, 2024
Winter flowers bloom in Rawalpindi’s greenbelts, parks: PHA

APP
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  - The blooming winter flowers planted by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in greenbelts along the city’s major roads and parks are giving a festive look. On the instructions of PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, the Authority undertook a special drive to plant winter flowers in the green belts and parks on the onset of the autumn season, a PHA spokesman said of Wednesday. Besides the greenbelts at Rawal Chowk, Rashid Minhas Road and Murree Road; Liaquat Bagh, Allama Iqbal Park and other small and large parks of the city, were adorned with daisies and other flowers providing a fragrant environment to the residents, he added. He said the flowers were planted in a very beautiful manner, which had increased the beauty of the city manifold, giving a sense of joy to the passers-by. The PHA DG said the Authority had made an endeavour to ensure the beauty of the city in winter with beautiful daisies and other flowers.

APP

