Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Women, children among 22 martyred in Israel strike on Gaza house

Women, children among 22 martyred in Israel strike on Gaza house
NEWS WIRE
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories  -  Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Wednesday that an overnight Israeli air strike in the northern part of the Palestinian territory killed at least 22 people, including women and children.

“At least 22 people were martyred in the massacre committed by the occupation military after it bombed a house belonging to the Abu al-Tarabish family near Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. Bassal said that an Israeli jet had fired three missiles at the house around midnight, adding the strike completely destroyed the three-storey structure. More than 50 people were living in the house, he said, with many still under the rubble.

“Rescuers were unable to evacuate the martyrs or the wounded until this morning,” said Jaber Alian, 30, who witnessed the strike from a house near the hospital.

President Zardari calls for increased Chinese investment in Pakistan’s economy

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024