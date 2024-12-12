XWDiscos consumers to enjoy drop of Re0.94/unit in tariff

ISLAMABAD - The consumers of Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) will enjoy a decline of Re0.94 per unit in tariff, while the consumers of K-Electric will pay an additional Rs3.05 per unit during the month of December as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has notified a hike of Re0.20 per unit in power price.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has notified a hike of Re0.20 per unit for the consumers of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos) and K-Electric on account of on account of quarterly adjustments for the first quarter of 2024-25. “The Authority has decided to allow positive quarterly adjustments of Rs1,187 million pertaining to the 1st quarter (July to September) of the FY2024-25, in a period of one month i.e. December 2024, at a uniform rate of Re0.1957 per unit,” said a notification issued by NEPRA here Wednesday. Accordingly, the instant quarterly adjustment of Re0.1957 per unit shall also be charged from the consumers of K-Electric, to be recovered in a period of 01 month i.e. December 2024, the notification said.

The increase will be applicable to all consumer categories, of XWDiscos and KE, except lifeline consumers and prepaid consumers, the decision said. Accordingly, no quarterly adjustment would be applicable on incremental consumption, pursuant to Winter Demand Initiative 2025.

Despite the hike, the consumers of XWDiscos will enjoy a relief of Re0.94 per unit in December bills. NEPRA has allowed XWDiscos to refund Rs11.69 billion or Rs1.14 per unit to the consumers in their December bills on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments for the month of October. Following the increase of Re0.20 per unit on account of QTA for the first quarter of 2024-25, the relief of the XWDiscos consumers will drop to Re0.94 per unit in December.

However, the consumers of KE will be burdened with an additional Rs3.05 per unit in December on account of one hike in monthly FCA, one decrease in monthly FCA and one hike in QTA. Notably, the NEPRA, on account of monthly FCA for July, had increased the tariff by Rs3.03 per unit for Karachiites. The increase will burden the consumers of KE by Rs 6.105 billion in December’s bills. On account of monthly FCA of September, the KE’s consumers will get a relief of Re0.18 per unit. The relief on account of September FCA will be available to the consumers in December. On account of Quarterly Tariff Adjustments, the consumers of KE will be charged an additional Re0.20 per unit. The increase for KE consumers is mainly due to costly generation of the company, which is almost double as compared to the national grid.