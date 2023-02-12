Share:

HYDERABAD - The fifth convocation of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences (PUMHS) for Women Shaheed Benazirabad was held here on Saturday at the new campus of the university. Provincial Minister Local Government, Forest and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was chief guest on the occasion while Parliamentary Secretary of Health Affairs Muhammad Qasim Soomro and Commissioner SBA Abdul Aleem Lashari were the guests of honour. Addressing the convocation, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that girls after completing their education in health were today receiving their degrees for which he congratulated the girl doctors and their parents.

Minister expressed the hope that these doctors would work dedicatedly in the field of health and would serve the people of the area. He said that the Sindh Government was taking all possible steps to get their rights on an equal basis, which aims at bringing women to the front of education and health sectors apart from other sections. Minister said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto played a pivotal role in getting the university status to this college. He said that PUMHS was creating doctors and professors, which was the result of the dream of our leader.

Minister said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Government is providing job opportunities to degree holders in the field of medi-cal in order to bring betterment in the health sector. On the occasion, the minister announced the donation of a bus to the university, and the construction of an au-ditorium hall and a park.

Later talking to the media and replying to a question, the Minister said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government would soon start paying compensation of Rs 5000 per acre to Sindh growers on the damages of crops due to rains. He said that the process of distribution of compen-sation for house damage at the rate Rs75,000 is in progress in some districts of the Sindh Province in the first phase while the distribution of this compensation amount for other districts would start soon.

Addressing the convocation, Parliamentary Secretary Health Affairs Muhammad Qasim Soomro said that educated youth are an asset to our province and the country. He said that degree holders would play an important role in the prosperi-ty of the country. He said that today’s convocation is the reward of the struggle of girls and the sacrifices of their parents. He expressed hope that degree holders would continue their struggle in the practical field and would serve people of the area with the same spirit and dedication. Vice Chancellor PUMHS, Prof Gulshan Ali Memon in his address said that in order to provide medical education to girls of Sindh, the first Woman medical University has produced thousands of lady doc-tors who are serving people in different parts of the country. He said that in con-vocation the passing out doctors were awarded gold and silver medals and de-grees in the field of MBBS, Post Graduation, Pharm D, BS Nursing (Generic), BS Nursing (RN) and BS Public Health sections. Vice Chancellor congratulated the de-gree holders and their parents and expressed his sincere will for them.

On the occasion, the Sindh Minister awarded an honorary shield to Parliamentary Secretary Health Muhammad Qasim Soomro, Commissioner SBA Abdul Aleem Lashari and Vice Chancellor Prof Gulshan Ali Memon while the Vice Chancellor awarded the Honorary shield of the university to Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. The Convocation was also attended by MPA Ghulam Qadir Chan-dio, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, profes-sors, lecturers and Deans of the PUMHS and students and their parents in large number.