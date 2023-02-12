Share:

TANK - The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements arresting seven accused including six proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotics and ammunition during ongoing operations across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the district police have intensified operations against anti- social elements and have launched indiscriminate operations at various parts of the district during which 430 gram hashish, 45 gram ice drug, one Kalashnikov and 45 cartridges were recovered.

As part of those actions, he added, Station House Officer (SHO) Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station Asghar Wazir arrested a proclaimed offender Ibrahim son of Shehzada resident of Waroki who was wanted to police in three different cases of murder, attempt to murder and drugs. The police also recovered one Kalashnikov and 30 cartridges from him.

The Shaheed Mureed Akbar police also arrested accused Zahid Ullah, resident of Kirri Ahmad Shah, with 180 gram hashish and accused Farhan Ullah son of Niaz Muhammad resident of Qutub Colony with 140 gram hashish.

Similarly, City Police Station SHO Sami Ullah Khan recovered 30 gram hashish from accused Mukhtiar Ahmad resident Sheikhanwala and arrested him.