The world’s population has reached its ultimate peak of 8 billion. This rampant growth of homo-sapiens indicates an alarming situation for the next few decades. The world may face famine, droughts as well a shortage of peace and healthy space to breathe fresh oxygen. The entire saga behind giant population growth in different countries leaves various impacts, some leading to beneficial and others curse.

It is so tragic and horrific for developing and underdeveloped nations, where they already suffer from a low economy while this surplus population bomb deeply demolishes quality living standards. To understand clearly, three countries India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have an annual increase of 23 million people, which is almost 25% of the total increase in the whole world, and this increment is, undoubtedly, deadly high.

To cover the population graph, it is mandatory to look carefully Muslim world. Pakistan ranks 5th most populous country, and next comes Nigeria, an African country that will soon surpass Pakistan in terms of population. Out of 8 billion, merely 2 billion population compromise Muslim countries and most of those nations are developing or underdeveloped.

However, bearing a child has various responsibilities and too, require adequate resources that hardly are affordable for a middle-income man. The fact is, merely, a reduction in population can’t prove pivotal, for instance. Typically, countries like Russia and Japan have reduced population ratios and are compelled to urge people to increase childbirth or offer foreigners to come and settle in their territory. Because the next progeny must replace the old generation and work must be shared.

The fact behind a lot of critical suggestions, that standoff population growth, is that hundreds of thousands of acres of agricultural land are lost to housing societies, in just Pakistan, people face a dearth of potable water while some utilize contaminated and polluted water. A skilled and educated person is a resource for his or her country but, in contrast, an incompetent and unskilled stratum is a burden not merely on the national budget but the environmental budget as well.

