MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday approved a new Education Policy 2023-2040 for elementary and secondary schools un­der which the elementary education was declared compulsory for all and 100 percent children’s en­rollment in primary schools with the provision of free of cost books.

The AJK cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Min­ister (PM) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan, approved the proposed Education Policy and decided to launch a public awareness campaign under the slogan “Education compulsory for every child, exemplary school, exemplary society” across the region to en­roll out-of-school children.

The academic year will start from March and books would be provided free of cost to the students up to primary level. Teachers training academy will be established to raise the educa­tional standard.

Addressing the extraordinary meeting, PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the cabinet members should be given a detailed briefing on education policy. He said that under the policy, the curriculum and teaching method would be improved. He said that the problems of the edu­cation sector would be resolved under the pro­posed education policy. Azad Jammu and Kash­mir has the honour of being the first to introduce a comprehensive policy on education that inte­grates IT, entrepreneurship, Mathematics and scientific and religious studies, he said. The ap­proval of the education policy, he said, would go a long way to promote quality education in the state. He said that the “Educated Kashmir” was the vision of his government.