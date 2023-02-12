Share:

DURBAN - One of South Africa’s leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of Forbes’ birthday celebrations when they were shot. The motive of the killing is being investigated. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda has told the BBC that the rapper and his friend were walking to their car when they were approached by two armed men who shot them at close range.