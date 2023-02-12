Share:

Last year has just passed by after throwing plenty of challenges at the world and humanity from a growing population to current Covid threats to climate change – to mention a few. Still, there have been a lot more challenges on the cards in the form of economic slump and unemployment. Of course, serious steps and strategies are required to tackle all those issues head-to-head.

Well, what is the best way out? If so, where exactly is it? What on this beautiful planet have humans been doing toward Nature? First up, it is true that all these serious questions need serious answers very badly now. By the way, the other day US President Joe Biden was quoted by the media as talking about the 2023 outlook. To be frank, such great things and inspirational talks are something to be appreciated by others. In fact, Biden has been reported to have chalked out advanced plans/strategies for accelerating economic growth across America in 2023. After all, growth begins at home - to begin with. Way to go!

Added to this, big media houses like CNN aired some interesting news feeds about climate change just before the dawn of 2023 – call it an exclusive report. Given global issues like population, climate change, droughts, starvation, and flooding, the time has come now to pay attention and devote more time to the subject of climate change.

On the other hand, rigorous and constant agricultural activities have been going on in my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam, and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu – plus, I have just been in awe of all the tall green trees out there.

All things considered, it is only time for all countries to gather together and think about strong green strategies [aimed at farming on the whole] so as to be able to accelerate economic activities locally and globally in the wake of a growing population and climate crisis.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India.