Share:

The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif will submit its report to the Supreme Court, tomorrow (Monday).

The team returned to Pakistan, last week after completing its inquiry in Kenya and the United Arab Emirates.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the suo moto notice case into Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya.

The JIT will submit its report to the SC tomorrow.

Senior journalist was killed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

On December 8, the federal government formed a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.