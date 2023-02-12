Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfer Ali held a khuli kutchehry [open court] at his office at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday to listen to the public complaints and issued orders on-the-spot. Provincial Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Administrator Zakat and Usher Punjab Rana Muhammad Sajjad Babar were also present. At the open court, many citizens, including women, presented their requests to the provincial minister. The caretaker minister said that for convenience of citizens, a series of open courts had been started, which would continue in future also. “An open court will be held every week,” pledged the caretaker minister. Taking notice of the alleged overcharging by shoe-keepers at the shrine of Data Sahib, the provincial minister directed Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari to take action. The secretary warned that cases would be registered against those found guilty of overcharging at the Darbar. Dr. Raza Bukhari called the complainant to Data Darbar to identify the staff concerned.