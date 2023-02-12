Share:

Attock - Police Station Basal arrested an accused who kept a woman and her son in illegal confinement. As per details, Muhammad Naveed resident of Garhi tehsil Jand District Attock informed police that Muhammad Ejaz and his accomplices kept his mother and brother Shaukat Hayat in illegal confinement. They dragged him out of the house and took them to their house and locked him in a room. On the information, ASI Muhammad Ashraf Police post Pindsultani registered a case against the accused Muhammad Ejaz son of Misri Khan resident of Hafizabad, arrested him and started further investigation.

DC Attock annoyed over poor cleanliness at THQ Hospital Fatehjang

DC Attock Rao Atif Raza has expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness of THQ Hospital Fatehjang and directed the concerned to improve the condition of the hospital. He said this during his surprise visit of the hospital. He also visited different wards of the hospital and also checked the attendance of the medical and paramedical staff. DC Attock later visited THQ Hospital Pindigheb where he was received by Medical Superintendent Dr Taj Wali Afridi. The DC visited different wards and other departments of the hospital and interacted with the patients. He appreciated the efforts of the Medical Superintendent for keeping the hospital in better condition. Later, MS Afridi in his briefing apprised the DC about the performance of the hospital and said that all departments are functioning properly and efforts are being made to facilitate patients in all respect.

Govt trying to bring less developed areas at par with developed: Commissioner Rwp

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that govt is trying to bring less developed areas at par with the developed areas and for the purpose all efforts being made. He said this during his visit to Guliyal where an industrial zone will be set up. He was accompanied by SAPM Malik Sohail Khan, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and other officers. Commissioner said the purpose of establishing industrial zone in this area is to create job opportunities which will definitely bring prosperity in the area. On the occasion, AC Jand gave a detailed briefing about the proposed industrial zone. The Commissioner also visited the site of the 200-bed hospital Pindigheb.