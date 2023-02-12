Share:

LAHORE-To mark International Childhood Cancer Day, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore organized a carnival for children with cancer.

A large number of patients and their families attended the event. The hospital annually organises such activities to provide psychological relief for young children going through the challenging and stressful cancer journey. At the event, children enjoyed various activities including jumping castle, movies, and a puppet show. Generous donors and organisations, including Total Parco, Pearl Continental Hotel, Outfitters, McDonald’s, CureMD, Shakarganj, Habib Metro, Soneri Bank, Haleeb Foods, Teradata and LUMS, distributed gifts at the event, bringing smiles to paediatric cancer patients. At Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and in Peshawar, more than 75 percent of patients receive financially supported treatment. Patients are provided care based on a holistic approach, aimed at strengthening not only their physical health but also their mental wellbeing.