LAHORE - FG Polo Team will take on Newage Cables/Master Paints in the final of the Century 99 Punjab Cup Polo Tournament today (Sunday) at 3pm here at Lahore Polo Club. President Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq said that a large number of spectators are expected to watch the enthralling final of the oldest polo tournament in the history of Asia. “A lot of celebrities are also expected to attend the finale.” Umar Sadiq expressed his special thanks to Directors of Century Ventures Pvt Ltd Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Wasim Mazhar and Nazia Wasim for sponsoring the game of kings and knights. FG Polo team, one of the finalists, consists of Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zavaleta and Raul Laplacette while the other finalist team, Newage Cables/Master Paints, comprises Adnan Jalil Azam, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguol and Simon Prada. Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be played between Master Paints and Remounts at 1:30 pm.