LAHORE - Ch. Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust Boys High School Township Lahore held a ceremony for the students who secured prominent positions in board examinations in 2022. President of the Trust Dr. Syed Usman Wasti, General Secretary Khalid Mahmood Rasool and Trustee Dr. Farooq Ahmad participated in the event. More than50 students who received grades of A Plus or A in the exams 2022 were presented with medals and certificates at the ceremony. The distinguished guests and the children’s parents who attended the event were warmly greeted by Zahid Mehmood Javed, principal of the Boys School, and the teachers. Khalid Mahmood Rasool emphasized the significance of both training and education to children who achieved notable positions. He stated that it is the responsibility of students to make full use of the excellent facilities and talent of the hardworking teachers at Rehmat schools. He also stated that students’ determination to learn everything new should be included in their desire to play a role in research in the upcoming era, because knowledge is the only way to eradicate poverty and social inequality. He also brought back memories of Amjad Islam Amjad, a wellknown writer and intellectual. Finally, Dr. Syed Usman Wasti thanked all of the guests and wished the students who passed the exams all the best. He also appreciated the teachers’ efforts and tenacity to improve the school’s performance.