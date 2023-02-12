Share:

SARGODHA - Regional Police Offi­cer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui on Saturday gave away cheques as prizes among the children of those policemen who were performing duties in RPO office Sargodha on comple­tion of Hifz-ul-Quran or on showing brilliant per­formance in educational fields. The RPO distributed 12 cheques of Rs100,000 to each child who had com­pleted their Hifz-ul-Quran and gave 14 cheques of Rs15,000 to each child for showing extraordinary performance in education­al fields. On the occasion, Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui said that children of policemen were the asset of society and the police department was too much pleased over them for showing brilliant performance in education­al field.