QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has formed a review committee on the 18th Constitutional Amend­ment. The review committee has been formed to ensure the im­plementation of the 18the Constitutional Amendment and review the progress made so far on the devolution plan, said a handout issued here on Saturday. It said that the high-powered commit­tee has been formed under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili. The CM Balochistan made this decision on the summary sent by the Department of Inter-Provincial Coordination Balochistan. The high-powered com­mittee will submit its recommendations to the CM within one month, it further read.