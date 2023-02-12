Share:

A large number of people participated in festival

LAHORE - Colorful events and segments continued on the second day of the three day Literature Festival in Alhamra Art Council here in Lahore on Saturday. A large number of people who are fond of literature participated besides this the youth and minors spotted were also enjoying themselves from the environment and wide variety of art and literature related segments presented in different session whole day.

The first session of the second day of the ongoing Pakistan Literature Festival at Al Hamra Arts Council was started with “What’s New in Urdu Fiction” the event was presided over by Tahira Iqbal, while Owais Karni, Akhlaq Ahmed, Nasir Abbas Nair, Ziaul Hasan and Hafeez Khan expressed their views.

While Amina Mufti hosted the proceedings, Owais Karni said that Urdu literature has spread from such a centre. He said that the writers of every region have a great role in the movements for the sanctity of the language. Akhlaq Ahmed said that the writers of novels and fiction have adopted a very difficult path. It is such a difficult task that sometimes a good critic is the only person in a town who is a good fiction writer. Nasir Abbas Nair said that if we look at the new fiction, we understand that it started with the progressive movement. Emphasizing on new stories, Ziaul Hasan said that to see what is new in Urdu literature, one has to see what is new in world literature. The subject of the new literature is actually the modern man. Today’s novel addresses the man of the new era, that is why we feel new in fiction. There was the age of steam engine and today we are in the age of bullet train so the subject of novel and fiction has also changed, he concluded. In the second session “From Farid to Farid”, notables such as Sarwat Mohiuddin, Sughra Sadaf, Tahir Sindhu and Fauzia Ishaq expressed their views regarding the teachings and literature of Baba Farid. They explained the purpose of Baba Farid’s poetry and said that people should learn from his poetry and we need to let go our ego.

The polarization which is going on in the society today was told by Baba Farid many years ago, the poetry of elders gives us a lesson of tolerance. They also said Sufi always adopts common language which was easily understandable to the people. The colour of culture came before the world, dance, poetry, music makes our personality sophisticated, we should understand each other, a person should always keep smiling or else the mind will explode due to pressure, they added. Punjabi language is based on truth and truth is God Almighty, Baba Farid’s poetry is poetry of truth, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh was a true poet, today the trend of Punjabi language is very less, we cannot forget the tradition of our elders, we got this tradition from Guru Nanak. Adding to this they stated, that the knowledge of jurisprudence, culture and society which was known by Waris Shah at that time was described in Heer Ranjha, his poetry taught justice to people. A session “Punjabi Literature in 21st Century” was held in Hall no 3, at Alhamra Arts Council in which Zahid Hussain, Dr Sughra Sadaf and Karamat Mughal talked about Punjabi fiction. While discussing fiction, Zahid Hussain said that the journey of Punjabi language is as old as its culture. Dr Karamat Mughal said that ethics and lessons on morality have also been emphasized in Punjabi language and fiction. Writers of today gain a lot of support from PlLAC (Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture). Rukhshanda Naveed appreciated the efforts of the Arts Council for bringing such topics before the youth. It is necessary so that they can make their poetry more effective. Finally, Dr. Sughra Sadaf emphasized on making Punjabi language a compulsory subject at school level so that every child is in touch with their roots and culture. Renowned journalist Hamid Mir also made his appearance in the festival and said that despite being disappointed by the bad conditions, most of the young people want to remain present in the country and compete. “The constitution of 1973 is the vision of our political leadership but when politicians fight with each other, the constitution gets broken”, he regretted. Commenting on the current political deadlock on elections he added, the pretext of not holding elections in 90 days is against the constitution. The political leadership should protect the constitution and democracy. Unless the political parties bring democracy and the democracy will not get strong, he opined. He expressed these views while talking to the host Ahmed Shah in the program “Youth’s Name” on the second day of the Pakistan Literature Festival. He said that today youth of our country ask the question whether we are going back to 1971. The youth need to understand that the 1973 constitution which was given by the elders has shown its strength despite its suspension. It is important to save this constitution, if it is implemented in it’s true spirit, nothing will ever happen to Pakistan. In another segment a discussion was held on the subject “An Ancient Land & It’s Modern Storyteller”. Speaking on the occasion Hina Jamshed said that culture is actually a question of connecting oneself. We all can relate to the past in one way or another, it is up to the modern story to relate to the old things, he said,

“Time is temporary, but stories are exactly the same.” She said that I got the idea of writing a book from writing dialogues during my student days, Harappa has been presented as a novel and a story for those who consider Harappa as ruins.