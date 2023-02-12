Share:

Islamabad - The long pending matter related to ‘abuse of authority’ in the helicopter case seemingly lands in the jurisdiction of KP caretaker government.

The ball is in the court of the newly formed KP government as the country’s top electoral watchdog has shared the list with the province for its comments, said sources in ECP.

Around two months ago, the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was seen as helpless to take action against anyone despite having a ‘powerful position’.

Young chairman Noor Alam Khan in the parliament had made a complaint about the anti-graft watchdogs pursuing the corruption cases at a snail’s space. Alam had even urged the NAB and FIA to accelerate the process on resolving corruption cases sent by the PAC as otherwise he would take up the matter before the court of law to adjudicate.

On the instructions of the Public Accounts Committee, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s use of the KP government’s helicopter.

A long list was shared with the electoral watchdog (ECP) for seeking its remarks in line with article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Talking to this newspaper, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that he had urged the NAB and FIA to accelerate the process on resolving corruption cases sent by the PAC. “I would keep pushing NAB and FIA to accelerate their work which, I wish would help uproot the menace of corruption,” he said.

It may be noted here that former PM Imran Khan had been accused of using the KP government’s helicopter for 156 hours from 2013 to 2018, causing Rs70 million loss to the national exchequer.