HYDERABAD-A couple and their three children died in a road accident in Bulri Shah Karim town of Tando Mohammad Khan district on Saturday. While a 3-year-old child was killed in another road accident in vil-lage Akil of Larkana district, on Saturday, in the jurisdiction of Pir Shir Akil Police Station.

Fazal Kubar, 28, and his wife, Hajani Kubar, 25, along with their children – Naheeda, 7, Shahida, 8, and Waheed, 3 – sustained fatal injuries when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding car near Kapor Mori bus stop. They were residents of Jhok Sharif, located in Thatta district.

The bodies were transported to the Tando Mohammad Khan Govt Hospital for a post-mortem examination and then handed over to the heirs. The car driver, Sufi Muzammil, who was injured in the accident was arrested and admitted to the hospital. An FIR of the incident was yet to be registered.

According to police sources in second incident, a 3 years old boy namely Abdul Qadir S/o Shabbir Shaikh, while playing in front of the house in Village Akil (Larkana), when a speedy tractor-trolley hit him, resultantly, he killed on the spot. Police have arrested the driver and impounded the tractor-trolley. The body of the child was hand-ed-over to the heirs of the deceased after post-mortem at CMC Hos-pital Larkana by the area Police.

Police have registered the case and further investigation was in process.