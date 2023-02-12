Share:

RAWALPINDI - Judicial Magistrate Murree Muhammad Zeeshan on Saturday awarded bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case lodged against him on charges of beating a cop at the time of his arrest by police.

The judge also ordered the close aide of former premier Imran Khan to furnish surety bonds of worth Rs 100,000 with the court.

When Judicial Magistrate Murree Muhammad Zeeshan assumed hearing the case, Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Advocate argued that Aabpara police stormed into residence of his client located in Tehsil Murree (district Rawalpindi) during night that too without having warrants and by smashing the doors.

“The raiding team of Islamabad police also looted cash, mobile phone, precious wrist watches, 2 bullet proof vehicles and other valuables from the house of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed,” he said adding that later on police implicated his client in a bogus case.

He added that the constitution of Pakistan protects the privacy of every house and police can’t enter anywhere without obtaining warrants from courts.

“My client is a senior politician and a parliamentarian who enjoyed 16 ministries and not a terrorist that police swooped into his house in darkness and manhandled him,” argued Sardar Abdul Raziq. He requested court to drop charges against his client and to release him.

The prosecution opposed the defence lawyer’s argument and asked the court to reject bail of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as he is involved in manhandling a policeman. After completion of arguments of both parties, Judicial Magistrate Murree Muhammad Zeeshan awarded bail to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.