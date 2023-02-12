Share:

LAHORE - DC Lahore Rafia Haider has placed monitoring duties of officers in four vegetable and fruit markets. DC Lahore said that there will be strict monitoring of auction process, supply of goods at wholesale rate, display of rate list and collection of fixed commission. She informed that 42 price control magistrates will personally monitor every auction process in the markets and the monitoring will be done on a daily basis. The duties of price control magistrates have been imposed from February 12 to February 28. DC Lahore said that 11 price control magistrates will monitor the vegetable and fruit market in Badami Bagh. DC Lahore Rafia Haider added that Iqbal Town Vegetable and Fruit market will be monitored by 11 price control magistrates and 10 price control magistrates will monitor the Kahna Kacha fruit and vegetable market. 10 price control magistrates will monitor the Singhpura vegetable and fruit market. The concerned secretary will remain present in the vegetable and fruit market, she added. On the instructions of DC Lahore Rafa Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Shahid Abbas Kathia inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to children under five years of age at Mian Mir Hospital. Polio Campaign February 13 It will start from 19 February 2023. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that the polio campaign will be conducted in a vigorous manner and the target of 2 million 85 thousand 283 children under the age of five years will be met in the polio campaign. He said that 6360 polio teams will participate in the polio campaign and 274 UCMOs, 1138 area in-charges will participate in the polio campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Shahid Abbas Kathia said to make the polio campaign successful as before. He said that Parents should cooperate with polio teams and give two drops of polio to their children. He said that two drops of polio are the guarantee of your children’s future.