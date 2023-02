Share:

QUETTA - A dead body of a watchman found within the precincts of Jinnah Town PS in Quet­ta, police said on Saturday. Police said that reacting to information by the area people, they found a dead body of a watchman identi­fied as Jalil Azbak dumped in a house in Arbab Town of Smungli Road. “The de­ceased was stabbed to death one week ago,” they said, quoting the medical report. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.