KARACHI - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on Saturday distributed ap-pointment letters among 289 newly recruited candidates of Special Security Unit (SSU). The newly recruited candidates were appointed against the vacant posts of commandos, lady commandos and driver constables in Karachi Range, said a news release issued here. The candidates were declared successful after clearing physical, written, and psy-chometric tests conducted by Pakistan Testing Service (PTS), fol-lowed by an interview and medical examination.