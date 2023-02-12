Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday emphasised the need to change the system to make Pakistan progress.

He was addressing a ceremony in Lahore after inaugurating work on the Baab-e-Pakistan project and laying the foundation stone of extension and widening project of Walton Road. The prime minister urged the intelligentsia of society to work hard to make the progress possible. He said all of us will have to work day and night for the country’s prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Baab-e-Pakistan project reminds us of the great sacrifices rendered by Muslims during migration from India to Pakistan after the partition. He said thousands of migrants stayed at Walton Migrants Camp after the partition where local people welcomed them with open hearts and arms. He said that Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also visited this Camp during 1948.

The prime minister said this is his eighth visit to the site of the Baab-e-Pakistan project in the last twenty five years. He regretted that one point one billion rupees had been spent from the national exchequer on this project but that is not visible on the ground. He said that NAB should make those people accountable, who were responsible for delaying this important project.

The prime minister said that this project will be completed without any further funds from the government and it will include the Central Business District to generate its own income. In his address, the Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the Bab-e-Pakistan project was properly launched in 2010, however no serious work could be done so far.

‘Hard work key to overcome difficulties’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said that despite hard times, it was his firm conviction that with collective efforts, sacrifices and hard work, they as a nation would overcome these difficulties.

The prime minister said all segments of the society, including the elite class, would have to come forward and support the nation with generosity, adding that there was no other way to reach to destination except adherence to these qualities.

He observed that the Muslims migrated to a newly created country to get rid of the foreign rulers and with the desire to establish a society in which merit, justice and equality would prevail.

About construction of Bab-e-Pakistan, the prime minister said Nawaz Sharif laid its foundation stone in 1991 and then in 1997 when the PML-N came to power work on the project was expedited.

He regretted that the project hit snags in 2008 when its contract was awarded during the rule of late Musharraf. About a billion of the nation (money) was buried in its ruins. The contractor was a fraud and lacked experience who wanted to import granite from Italy at a cost of worth Rs900 million, he added.

The prime minister opined that it would be a shame for a poor country like Pakistan, where the basic necessities of life like health and education were scant, to use costly imported tiles for the construction of the historic monument

With the import of tiles, what message they had to give to the outer world, he said, adding that he refused to allow the import of such material. The contract was awarded to a person without bidding.

‘NAB targeted innocent people’

The prime minister further said that with such a display of callousness, billions of rupees were wasted.

He said such cases also raised questions about the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which targeted the innocent people, but did not summon the people involved in such like cases.

“It was the double standards that had caused harm to Pakistan. The rule of ‘might is right’ must be buried forever by the 220 million people of the country,” he said, adding the country could not move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity unless they collectively resist these tendencies.

About Bab-e-Pakistan, the prime minister said it should be a place for the young generations and the visitors to get themselves aware of the history of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said they had gathered at a historical place where the people of the sub-continent had shown resolved for the creation of a new homeland. He said all the development projects across the country had been initiated and accomplished during the PML-N governments.

He praised the CBDA for the launch of different projects and observed that with the completion of work, Walton road would also see a vital change. While Bab-e-Pakistan would offer sports facilities for the common man, he added.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, parliamentarians and officials were present during the ceremony. Earlier, Central Business District Development Authority (CBDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Nadeem presented an overview of the projects.