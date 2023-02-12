Share:

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat on Saturday directed the station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations to ensure foolproof security of all polio teams and no negligence would be tolerated regarding security of polio campaign.

He expressed these views during a special meeting with all SHOs of all police stations held in his office here in Tank Police Lines regarding security arrangements for the upcoming polio campaign.

The DPO ordered to cancel leaves of all personnel and officers and directed them to join the duty well before the initiation of anti-polio campaign otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

The DPO was briefed in detail about the performance of all SHOs and the law and order situation in South Waziristan. He said that all possible measures should be taken to complete the campaign peacefully.

“There will be no compromise on the security of the polio campaign and the SHO concerned will lead the security himself,” he said and DPO directs to ensure foolproof security of polio teams in SW added that the number of policemen would be increased with each team. Moreover, a specially trained elite force would also be included in the security, if required while policemen wearing plain clothes would also be deputed to keep a close watch on suspicious and new arrivals in the area.

The additional personnel of all police stations would be ready in backup all the time to continue the campaign peacefully and to face any emergency situatio