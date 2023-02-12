Share:

QUETTA - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started scrutinising of nomination papers submitted for NA-265. The polling for the vacant seat of NA-265 will be held on February 16. According to the Election Commission of­ficials, the final list of candidates who submitted their nomina­tion papers had been published on February 9, following that it has started scrutinising process which will remain continue till February 13. ECP officials fur­ther said appeals against the re­jection of nomination papers by returning officers could be sub­mitted till 16th February in the Appellant Tribunals, while the appeals will be decided by the Appellant Tribunal by February 20. The revised list of candidates will be released on February 21 and nomination papers can be withdrawn till February 22. On February 23, 2023, the final list of candidates will be released, and they will be allotted elec­tion symbols while polling will be held on March 16, 2023. It may be mentioned here that the total number of voters in this constituency of the National Assembly is 404,391. Of them, 226,435 are male and 177,856 are female voters.