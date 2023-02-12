Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a meeting tomorrow (Monday) to deliberate the matter related to conducting polls.

The electoral watchdog has recently received a letter sent by President Arif Alvi in which he urged to immediately announce the dates for election in two provinces. Likewise, The Lahore High Court (LHC) last week ordered the ECP to announce the date of elections to the Punjab Assembly after consultation with the Governor to ensure that polls were held not later than 90 days as per the mandate of the Constitution.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in this regards presided over an important session on Friday in which the commission discussed the concerns of President Arif Alvi. Members of the ECP participated and they discussed the legal domain of the letter and the authority of the Governor coupled with the legal responsibilities of the commission. The meeting was informed by interior ministry statement that the armed forces could not be given the task of providing security in the elections due to the volatile security environment.

The meeting also discussed the security concerns presented by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretaries and also police chiefs of both provinces. Sources said it was decided to hold another important meeting on coming Monday to discuss this matter in length.