PESHAWAR - In a major crackdown against the production and sale of fake medicines, the Charsadda city police on Saturday conducted a successful operation and seized a fake medicine factory in Atmanzai area.

The operation was carried out under the instructions of DPO Charsadda Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and the supervision of DSP City Alamzeb Khan, SHO City, and In-charge Outpost Atmanzai Aizaz Khan.

On a tip off, the police arrested two suspects, Tariq and Nauman, who were found operating the fake medicine factory.

A huge quantity of fake medicines of famous multinational brands, along with the manufacturing machinery, packaging material and packing machine were recovered. The police have referred the recovered fake medicines and machinery to Drug Inspector Sajjad Khan for further investigation. The accused have been shifted to police station for further questioning and legal proceedings