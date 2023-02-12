Share:

PTI senior leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussian criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding a meeting on Punjab general polls today (Sunday) despite court orders.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "The ECP should have held a meeting today for the elections. Don't make a joke of the Constitution and court orders."

He said there was a general impression that since the electoral watchdog comprised of "Munshis" (clerks or personal assistants), it won't hold provincial elections like it did in Islamabad.

"This mess up with the Constitution will cost the country dearly," Fawad warned.

ہمارے پاس آئین ہی متفقہ دستاویز ہے اگر آئین کو بھی روند دیا گیا تو پاکستان کی ریاست شدید خطرات کا شکار ہو جائیگی ، بہت ہو گیا آئین کی بالادستی کیلئے ہماری تحریک بالکل تیار ہے جیل بھرو سے اس تحریک کا آغاز ہو گا اور آئین کی بحالی تک تحریک جاری رہے گی

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 12, 2023

Fawad told the ECP that the Constitution is the only agreed document, and if that is also "trampled, then the state of Pakistan will be in serious danger".

"Enough is enough, our movement for the supremacy of the Constitution is ready. This movement will start with Jail Bharo [movement] and will continue till the restoration of the Constitution," said the PTI leader.