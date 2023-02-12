Share:

After a drawn-out meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), citizens of the country must brace themselves for radical fiscal adjustments. According to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the government will introduce a mini-budget to generate an additional revenue of Rs.170 billion through taxes and unbudgeted subsidies. The fact of the matter is, we have no other choice but to comply with the conditions set forth. Had these steps been taken earlier, by countless previous governments, our circumstances may not have been so severe.

The next four months are crucial when it comes to the early disbursement of $1.2 billion from the IMF and in order to secure the tranche, our government will have to make some policy changes. The first sector targeted is power and fuel, each subjected to a Rs.3.39 increase per unit and Rs.4 per unit respectively. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) deemed these steps to be essential if we are to cut down on costs. Of course there is a certain segment of the population that has to be protected from this burden and for this purpose, the ECC decided that 300 units of consumption should be set as the limit beyond which charges would apply.

This is not all, general sales tax (GST) is expected to rise to 18% and blanket subsidies will be revoked. This means that certain sectors of the economy that enjoyed cheaper facilities will no longer experience that luxury. All in all, tough times are ahead but we have little negotiating power as of right now. These are all problems that have culminated after years’ worth of neglect and wrongful prioritisation of politics over the economy.

Keeping all this in mind, the focus of the government should not only extend towards generating revenue directly through taxation but also through encouraging growth-oriented measures like directing subsidies towards promising industries—like the IT sector—that have been contributing positively to the economy. Reducing the anti-export bias will also come in handy; in times like these, we need the balance of trade to work in our favor. Local industries should be given a boost so that they have enough power, agency and resources to create outputs that can be exported. Misallocated resources need to be redirected and we must focus on diversification of revenue streams.

Very evidently so, there are still many opportunities in Pakistan should the government choose to take advantage of them. What remains most pertinent is that we take the first step towards utilising them.