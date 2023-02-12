Share:

MULTAN - Multan Police claimed on Sat­urday to have arrested five accused involved in dacoity at a private telecom compa­ny’s warehouse last year and recovered over Rs10 million looted goods.

According to details, the manager of a private com­pany informed Lohari Gate police on February 17, 2022 that unknown outlaws looted goods worth Rs12.2 million from a warehouse at gun­point by tiding security guard with ropes. The police regis­tered a case and started in­vestigation into the incident.

SHO Lohari Gate Muham­mad Kaleem alongwith po­lice traced the accused and arrested the five accused namely Asadullah, Shukran, Muhammad Junaid, Muham­mad Asif and Abrar Luqman. The accused confessed the crime that they had looted alongwith company store keeper. SP City Division Rana Ashraf hailed the po­lice team and announced cash prize and commenda­tory certificates.

Security of Chinese nation­als top priority: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the security of Chinese na­tionals was among top pri­orities. He expressed these views while reviewing the security arrangements of Chi­nese Camps along with City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana here on Saturday.

On this occasion, senior po­lice officers and high officials of other institutions were also accompanied by him.

He issued orders to im­prove the security arrange­ments; issued directions to get security clearance of pri­vate guards posted at camps and residences, increase backup of CCTV cameras recordings and holding of mock-exercises.

The RPO further said that the forces were committed to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists and miscreants.

The police and other secu­rity agencies were united to eliminate terrorism. Security was on high alert at mosques, worship places and other im­portant places, said a press release issued here.

TWO GET SERIOUS INJURIES AS ROOF COLLAPSES

At least two persons sus­tained serious injuries as roof of a house collapsed near the grain market here on Saturday.

According to Rescue offi­cials, a roof of a house sud­denly collapsed in which two persons stranded under de­bris and got injuries.