MULTAN - Multan Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five accused involved in dacoity at a private telecom company’s warehouse last year and recovered over Rs10 million looted goods.
According to details, the manager of a private company informed Lohari Gate police on February 17, 2022 that unknown outlaws looted goods worth Rs12.2 million from a warehouse at gunpoint by tiding security guard with ropes. The police registered a case and started investigation into the incident.
SHO Lohari Gate Muhammad Kaleem alongwith police traced the accused and arrested the five accused namely Asadullah, Shukran, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Asif and Abrar Luqman. The accused confessed the crime that they had looted alongwith company store keeper. SP City Division Rana Ashraf hailed the police team and announced cash prize and commendatory certificates.
Security of Chinese nationals top priority: RPO
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the security of Chinese nationals was among top priorities. He expressed these views while reviewing the security arrangements of Chinese Camps along with City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana here on Saturday.
On this occasion, senior police officers and high officials of other institutions were also accompanied by him.
He issued orders to improve the security arrangements; issued directions to get security clearance of private guards posted at camps and residences, increase backup of CCTV cameras recordings and holding of mock-exercises.
The RPO further said that the forces were committed to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists and miscreants.
The police and other security agencies were united to eliminate terrorism. Security was on high alert at mosques, worship places and other important places, said a press release issued here.
TWO GET SERIOUS INJURIES AS ROOF COLLAPSES
At least two persons sustained serious injuries as roof of a house collapsed near the grain market here on Saturday.
According to Rescue officials, a roof of a house suddenly collapsed in which two persons stranded under debris and got injuries.